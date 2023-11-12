Diwali Messages 2023

Let light of prosperity manifest within our lives as we build stronger bonds of togetherness – PPP

As our nation celebrates the festival of Deepavali, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Hindu community.

Deepavali commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and his triumphant return to the kingdom after years of exile. The jubilant subjects of Ayodhya, keen to make Lord Rama’s homecoming as swift and safe as possible, illuminated the way with masses of twinkling diyas.

Universally recognized as the festival of light; the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and the substitution of all that is negative with that which is positive, we call on all Guyanese, in particular our Hindu brothers and sisters, to reflect upon the significance of this great festival and to inculcate its message into our daily lives.

Occasions such as these present the opportunity for all of our people to display to the world, as one nation, the beauty and uniqueness of our cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity and tolerance.

Let us all remain open to be inspired by its pertinent messages and to work for the best interest of our country so that the light of prosperity will manifest itself in our lives, building stronger bonds of togetherness.

Shubh Deepavali to All!

May this festival of light illuminate the path towards a harmonious, inclusive Guyana – AFC

The Alliance for Change (AFC) extends warm greetings to the people of Guyana on the joyous occasion of Deepavali, the Festival of Lights.

Deepavali, celebrated by millions around the world, holds special significance in our multicultural and diverse nation. It is a time when communities come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

This festival transcends religious and cultural boundaries, fostering unity and understanding among the people of Guyana. The Alliance for Change recognizes the importance of embracing our shared heritage and celebrating the cultural tapestry that makes our nation unique.

As we illuminate our homes and communities with the glow of Diya’s and the brilliance of vibrant decorations, let us also kindle the light of compassion, tolerance, and respect for one another. Deepavali serves as a powerful reminder that, despite our differences, we are bound by the common threads of humanity.

The Alliance for Change encourages all Guyanese to join in the festivities, partake in the cultural richness that Deepavali brings, and use this occasion to strengthen the bonds that unite us as a nation. Together, let us work towards a future where diversity is not only celebrated but also serves as a source of strength and resilience.

On behalf of the Alliance for Change, we wish everyone a joyous and prosperous Deepavali. May the light of this festival brighten our lives and illuminate the path towards a harmonious and inclusive Guyana.

Embrace values of unity, tolerance & respect for each other’s cultures – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters on this auspicious occasion of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the Festival of Lights.

Diwali signifies, among other things, the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It reminds us that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, once there is faith and discipline, light and goodness will prevail.

The Commission firmly believes that a harmonious and tolerant society can only be fully realized once our minds become illuminated through the power of knowledge.

As such, the ERC is advocating that we all take this opportunity to learn more about the customs, traditions, and history of our friends and neighbours who observe Diwali, as it will only serve to further enrich Guyana’s multifaceted cultural tapestry.

The ERC recognizes the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali in our diverse society.

The honoured Guyanese traditions of beautifully decorated motorcades and homes adorned with diyas and lights serve as a timely reminder that this festival transcends religious and cultural boundaries. Indeed, it is a time where people of all backgrounds come together and share in the spirit of togetherness.

As we celebrate this vibrant and joyous occasion, the ERC encourages everyone to embrace the values of unity, tolerance, and respect for all.

Shubh Deepavali!

Diwali celebration transcends one community, supported nationally – GAWU

As we again observe the Festival of Lights – Diwali – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly our Hindu brothers and sisters. Diwali is a time for celebration, but it is also a time for reflection – a time when we must remember that there are always others less fortunate than ourselves. This holiday reminds us that we should commit ourselves to helping those in need. For many, this is also a time to gather with family and to pray.

The Diwali celebration is one that today transcends one community and is supported nationally. The symbol of the lighted diyas is not only lovely to behold in the evening but it impacts the message of the value of spiritual enlightenment in our collective efforts to bring about conditions for our peace of mind and a satisfying life. With such sentiments in mind, GAWU is encouraged by the usually wide interest shown in the expectedly dazzling celebrations that are traditionally associated with Diwali.

Diwali honours the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge and wisdom over ignorance and thoughtlessness. Diwali also reminds us that we must each do our part to achieve that victory by committing ourselves to service others to ensure that together we continue moving closer to better and peaceful future we all seek. On this holy day, devotees around the country and worldwide will light diyas that symbolise the victory of light over darkness. May this divine light shower you with peace, prosperity, happiness, success and fulfilment. May it also encourage recommitment and rededication by all to make Guyana and the world a better place for all.

We wish all the practitioners of the Hindu faith, and indeed, all Guyanese a happy and enjoyable Diwali, the festival of lights.

Let the lights, at this time, light up our pathway to harmony, economic well-being and our general upliftment.

Diwali spreads peace & love; influences respect – Guyana Islamic Federation

The Guyana Islamic Federation for Religious Solidarity and Human Development sends out greetings of Peace, Joy and a fulfilled destiny to all our Hindu brothers and sisters and the world over. We extend sincere greetings to His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the Cabinet, Leader of the Opposition and to all our Citizens, to enjoy this day in peace, safety, love and harmony.

The Festival of Lights is something that is exceptionally celebrated now world over by one and a half billion people of Indian descent. The Diaspora of ancient Bharat India has taken the message and Love and Goodness of the One Humanity, through the Festival of Lights to the world. It has spread Goodness, Peace and Love amongst all people and has influenced people of other faiths to respect Sanatan Dharma from the ancient land of Bharat.

The philosophy of our Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali matches in the most congenious way, the wisdom and the philosophy of Diwali, which is in our case a true One Guyana Philosophy. A true One Guyana principle where all our people must unite and work for the development, goodness and growth of our peoples, and the opportunities for all must be enjoyed as it is being worked upon by Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Not only on Diwali but the One Guyana philosophy must live in our hearts forever and ever and we all must learn to enjoy each other’s holidays in peace and joy and full respect.

May the Holy Lights of Diwali, the Diya’s of the earth spread peace, health and goodwill in our own hearts, amongst our families and families to families in our country for a true One Guyana.

--- ---