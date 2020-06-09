District Four recount results certified

All political parties that contested the elections, for the exception of the APNU/AFC Coalition, have signed off on the certificate of district tabulation for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) – bringing an end to 34 intense days of the recount exercise.

The certificates show that PPP/C garnered 80,920 votes in the general elections while the APNU/AFC received 116,941 votes.

This is a major difference from the “results” that were declared by embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo who had declared that the PPP/C received 77, 231 while the coalition won 136, 057.

The entire recount exercise has revealed numerous instances where Mingo inflated votes in favour of the APNU/AFC coalition while decreasing votes for the PPP/C.

The recount exercise has proven that the 2020 General and Regional Elections were won by the PPP/C, with the party securing 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC garnered 217,920 – a difference of 15,416 votes.