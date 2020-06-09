‘Refrain from ad hominem attacks against GECOM Chair’ – Jagdeo urges

Following is a message from Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo urging persons to refrain from attacking Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh:

I’ve noticed very harsh comments by supporters of the APNU+AFC and PPP/C directed at the Chairperson of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh.

I wish to urge our supporters and well-wishers to refrain from ad hominem attacks against Justice Singh.

The last few months have been a difficult period where the Chair has had to contend with key elements within the Secretariat and the three APNU+AFC Commissioners, who are bent on undermining every effort aimed at producing a credible result which reflects the will of the electorate.

The recount could not have been completed without her leadership and steadfastness. The fact that she was present at the Arthur Chung Convention Center throughout the entire process is testimony to her commitment to ensuring its completion in keeping with the undertaking that she had given to the court.

When President Granger and I appointed Justice Singh we did so with knowledge of her personal and professional integrity.

The results of the recount show that the PPP won the March 2nd elections. We are now awaiting the official declaration.

I, therefore, call on you to exercise restraint as we await CEO Lowenfield’s expeditious submission of a tabulation of the certified recount results from the ten electoral districts together with a SUMMARY of the observation reports for each district to the Commission. The Commission will then meet and discuss this report consistent with its mandate, and the final results should be declared in accordance with the Order, on or before the 16th of June.