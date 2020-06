Guyana has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 156.

There are 58 active cases and 86 persons who have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 854 with the total number of negative cases being 1,698.

There is one person in the COVID-19 ICU and 14 persons in institutional quarantine.