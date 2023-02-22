DHB to close for 24 hours on Feb 25 for emergency repairs

SEE URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE:

Members of the public are hereby given notice of the closure of the Demerara Harbour

Bridge for a 24-hour period to facilitate EMERGENCY REPAIR WORKS to Span 8.

This closure will take place from Saturday, February 25 th 2023, 11:59PM to Sunday,

February 26 th 2023, 11:59PM, midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday.

These works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind

Passion crashed into the bridge in October last year, and rendered it inoperable for

several days.

Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to

ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing. The

Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express our

gratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors.

--- ---