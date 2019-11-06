‘Destination Guyana’ wins another tourism award

Last evening ‘Destination Guyana’ won its 6th award for 2019. According to a brief report from the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Guyana was awarded Silver Place in ‘Best of Adventure’ from the International Travel & Tourism Awards for it Sustainable Adventure practices framework communities have embodied. (More details to be provided later)
