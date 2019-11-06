Death of Hubu teen: Commander says awaiting autopsy result before proceeding with probe

The circumstance surrounding the death of teenager Marissa Persaud at her Lot 8 Hubu, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home is yet to be determined and until enough evidence is garnered, the investigation remains open.

This is according to Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Police Commander Senior Superintendent Simon McBean, who, when contacted, told INews that it is too early to pronounce on whether the young girl had taken her own life or was murdered.

He explained that investigators are awaiting the Post-Mortem Examination (PME) on teen’s body and until then, Police ranks are pursuing various angles to ensure that “all bases are covered” in this probe.

Meanwhile, relatives of the now-dead 17-year-old are alleging that the girl was murdered.

On Monday morning, the close-knit community in the Hubu village, EBE, was plunged into a state of shock after the discovery of Persaud’s body.

Reports are that at about 07:30h on Monday morning, the girl’s grandmother made the discovery, after she (the grandmother) went into Persaud’s bedroom to enquire why the teen was not responding to calls from her.

She raised an alarm and neighbours responded. Relatives called the Police, who removed the teen’s body. Guyana Times understands that Persaud’s parents had separated and she lived with her maternal grandmother.

Earlier this year, Persaud had written five subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. She was scheduled to attend her school’s graduation ceremony on Thursday.