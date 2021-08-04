Decomposed body of unidentified man found floating in canal

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Tuesday found floating in the Nouvelle Flanders Koker, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The discovery was made at about 13:30h.

Based on reports received, the body was discovered by villagers lying face down in the koker and the Police were immediately summoned to the scene.

Ranks attached to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station were able to pull the corpse from the water which was later transported to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem. An investigation is underway.