Decomposed body of Linden miner fished out of Kuribrong River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Owen Charles whose decomposed body was on Friday recovered from the Kuribrong River in Region Eight.

Charles, a miner of Wismar, Linden, was suspected to have drowned on Monday at around 16:00hrs.

His body was only found at around 09:00hrs on Friday.

The body was escorted to a funeral home in Linden and is expected to be transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where a Post Mortem Examination (PME) will be conducted.