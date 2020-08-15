3-Y-O stabbed by berserk teen dies

The three-year-old boy who was injured after being stabbed by a 15-year-old old lad has died.

The Guyana Police Force said the child, Kissoon Williams, succumbed to his injuries at the Suddie Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The teenager went berserk on Thursday afternoon and killed his brother-in-law, Ramdat Singh by stabbing him to death.

He then stabbed his two sisters and three children, ages 1, 3 and 6.

The teen has since been arrested.

Following the arrest, it was observed that he had a stab wound to the chest area and a cut around his neck. Reports indicate that the wounds were self-inflicted, in an attempt to end his life.

The suspect, in the presence of his father, was taken to the Charity Police Station and afterwards escorted to the Charity Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated for his injuries, and sent away.

Meanwhile, the other two children and the suspect’s two sisters remain hospitalised.

Police said two are listed as critical while two are stable. However the GPF did not indicate who are in a stable condition and who are in a critical state.

Investigations are ongoing.