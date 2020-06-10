Decomposed body found with plastic bag over head at Tarla Dam

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Monday discovered at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The discovery was made by passersby at around 13:55hrs.

The body was found with a black plastic bag tied over his head; the man was clad in a burgundy shirt, blue and white track pants, and a pair of black socks.

Reports indicated that marks of violence were visible on the dead man’s forehead and right hand.

The unidentified body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a postmortem examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing .