Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2016 freed of murder charge

A 35-year-old man who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has been freed of the charge.

Devindra Ramdiah, known as ‘Duck Man’, was in April 2018 charged for killing 37-year-old Shawnette Savory in August 2016 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Ramdiah walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday as a free man after the case was discharged against him owing to insufficient evidence.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the woman’s murder was conducted by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

During the PI, the prosecution called several witnesses inclusive of Savory’s mother.

However, the Magistrate found that there was insufficient evidence to commit Ramdiah to stand trial before a Judge and Jury. As such, the charge was discharged.

Savory had disappeared on August 28, 2016 after leaving her apartment at Lot 222 Prospect, EBD to pay her electricity bill.

Her body was never found.