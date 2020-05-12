Day 7: Counting resumes; Commission to meet today to revise 25-day recount timeline

It is now Day 7 into the national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has so far counted a total of 261 of the 2,339 ballot boxes.

53 boxes were counted yesterday (Day 6, Monday), 15 from Region One, 11 from Region Two, 15 from Region Three and 12 from Region Four.

In relation to the tabulation of the Statements of Recount (SORs), so far, 247 from the General Elections were tabulated and 235 from the Regional Elections were tabulated.

There is a proposed 25-day time-frame to complete the recount process. However, due to the current pace of the exercise, it is highly unlikely that GECOM would be able to meet this timeline.

GECOM is expected to meet today (Tuesday) to review this timeline.

The pressure is mounting from all quarters for GECOM to immediately take the necessary steps to move the counting faster in order to bring the electoral process to finality soon.

There are suggestions being made for GECOM to increase the number of work stations and the number of hours for the actual counting of ballots.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has said that the National Recount is, daily, exposing Region Four’s Returning Officer’s (RO) declarations as fraudulent and is again calling on GECOM to release its Statements of Polls (SoPs).

The Region Four RO, Clairmont Mingo, is being accused of declaring results for the region that are now being proven as inflated in favour of the incumbent A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC).

According to PPP, over the past few days, there have been several instances where the figures that were released by Mingo did not match the actual numbers of the official SOPs and the Statements of Recount (SORs).

Some of the figures have been inflated by 100 in some instances in favour of the APNU/AFC and in some cases, the numbers for the PPP/C have been reduced, PPP said.