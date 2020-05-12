$200,000 bail for Corentyne youth accused of ganja trafficking

An Ankerville, Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) labourer was hauled before the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly trafficking 230 grams of marijuana.

Akim Benn, 20, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on May 8, 2020, Police ranks acting on information received went to his Ankerville, Port Mourant home and conducted a search for narcotics. During a search of one of the bedrooms, a bulky parcel along with 174 small Ziplock bags were found containing the cannabis that amounted to 230 grams.

Benn along with his wife were arrested. The woman is still in custody.

Magistrate Singh released Benn on $200,000 bail.

The case will continue on May 29, 2020.