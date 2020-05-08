Day 3: Recount process continues

It is Day 3 and the national recount of the ballots cast in the March 2, polls continues at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

So far, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has managed to complete recounting the ballots cast in 65 of the 2339 polling stations.

However, this slothful pace has raised a number of questions from various stakeholders as to whether the Commission will meet the proposed 25-day timely for the exercise.

Several party leaders have expressed the view that the process would need to pick up speed very soon in order to meet the proposed timeline.

On Thursday, there was some confusion and uncertainty regarding whether the tabulation of the Statements of Recount (SoR) generated from each of the completed boxes had in fact commenced, or whether the previous day’s attempt was a dry run involving six of the already completed SoRs.

However, by evening, the Commission made a decision to do the tabulation of the boxes completed at the end of each day between the hours of 17:00hrs-18:30hrs.

The Recount Order had stipulated that the tabulations will be done upon the completion of the count for each district – but political parties wanted the tabulation to be done every day in the interest of transparency.

The daily tabulation process has since commenced.

