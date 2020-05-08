Cyclist killed during collision with motorcycle

A 44-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead after he collided with a motorcycle along the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday.

Dead is David Grant Stuart of Ice House Road, Timehri, EBD.

According to reports, around 16:00h, the motorcycle, CK 2411, ridden by a 20-year-old man, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Soesdyke Public Road, while Stuart was proceeding north along the western side of the road.

Reports are the pedal cyclist then diverged east to cross the road, which resulted in the front of the motorbike colliding with the pedal cycle.

Owing to the impact caused by the accident, both the pedal cyclist and the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway.

Police stated that the biker picked up Stuart and transported him to the Diamond hospital.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital owing to the seriousness of his injuries. However, a short while after his admittance, the 44-year-old man died.

His body has since been transferred to the Lyken Funeral Home.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the motorcyclist, but no trace of alcohol was detected.

However, he did not have a licence to operate the motorcycle, so he is in Police custody and assisting with investigations.