CXC will accept SBAs in January 2022

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will for the first time accept Student Based Assessments (SBAs) in January 2022 for candidates deferring to sit exams for subjects offered in that period.

This decision, according to CXC, was made in light of the disruption COVID-19 and the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines have caused to the education system in the Region.

CXC said that it was cognisant of the many challenges across the Region at this time and has recognised that not all candidates may be ready for assessment during the June-July 2021 examinations cycle. As a result, the examination body said it has opted to offer candidates the option.

In addition, CXC said that students would also be permitted to transfer SBA scores to the January and May/ June 2022 examination periods.

Moreover, students will also be able to submit new SBAs or delay submission of SBAs until the chosen sitting.

Meanwhile, CXC explained that “the granting of the deferral will be managed by the principal for in-school candidates, and by the CXC Local Registrar for private candidates”.

Further, for candidates wishing to make use of this option, the examination body is offering it free of charge. However, candidates are required to indicate same by May 1, 2021.

In addition, CXC also highlighted that in efforts to continually meet the needs of candidates and stakeholders, SBA requirements have been reduced by as much as 50 per cent in some subjects.

Moreover, broad topics for the Paper Two aspect of the examinations will also be distributed to Education Ministries for candidates. This, CXC noted, will be done for subjects where such details are not already available in the syllabus. The information, CXC said, will be made available on May 10, a mere five weeks before the examinations.

Nevertheless, CXC has at the same time reminded candidates that the entire syllabus is assessed on Paper One.

Earlier in March, CXC had announced that the 2021 examinations will be written between June 14 and July 16; however, students registered for the 2021 exams have the option to postpone writing their subjects until 2022.

CXC further said that the 2021 sitting will see the examinations returning to their normal format to include the writing of both the Paper One and Paper Two components, in addition to Paper Three for private candidates.