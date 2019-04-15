CWI confirms management team, coaching staff for Tri-series in Ireland

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has today confirmed the coaching staff and management team to accompany the West Indies Senior Men’s Team to the Tri-Series in Ireland and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

According to a CWI release, following last week’s appointment of interim Head Coach, Floyd Reifer, the full complement of Coaching Staff and Team Management to assist Coach Reifer is now confirmed.

The squad for the Tri-Series in Ireland will meet up with the coaching team at a training camp in Barbados, starting today, Monday 15th April 2019, the CWI release stated.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said, “CWI have, in consultation with interim Head Coach Floyd Reifer, assembled a strong support group of coaches to work with the squad for the Tri-Series against Ireland and Bangladesh as we prepare for the World Cup. This support group will continue throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Jimmy Adams added, “The training camp is now taking place in Barbados, as the CCG in Antigua is currently being used as a venue for the West Indies U15 Super50 Cup, where there will be heavy usage of the ground and training facilities.”

The Coaching Staff and Team Management:

Floyd Reifer- Interim Head Coach

Roddy Estwick – Assistant Coach

Corey Collymore – Assistant Coach (Fast Bowling)

Rayon Griffith – Assistant Coach (Fielding)

Mushtaq Ahmed – Assistant Coach (Spin Bowling)

Rawl Lewis – Team Manager

Dr. Oba Gulston – Physiotherapist

Corey Bocking – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Dexter Augustus – Video and Data Analyst

Steven Sylvester – Sports Psychologist

Zephyrinus Nicholas – Massage Therapist