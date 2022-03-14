Customs Officer arrested for shooting horse-cart operators

A 40-year-old customers officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been arrested after he allegedly shot two horse-cart operators.

The incident occurred on Sunday at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that at around 16:00h on the day in question, the operators went to an empty lot situated west of the suspect’s home to cut grass for their horses.

Whilst cutting the grass, the suspect reportedly discharged several rounds in their direction, causing both operators to become injured.

They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they underwent surgeries.

The suspect was contacted by police and told of the offence. He handed over his licenced 9mm gun along with 12 matching rounds in the magazine.

Police said the suspect claimed the operators attempted to enter his yard, causing him to discharge the firearm in the air and then in the direction of the duo.

Investigations are ongoing.