Corentyne hire car operators demand increase in fares

Due to the rise in cost of living – particularly the increase in fuel prices – hire car operators who ply the Corentyne route are demanding that they be allowed to increase their fares.

Prices at the pumps have increased sharply in recent weeks. In fact, world market oil prices have more than doubled when compared with the prices at the start of the year.

Operators plying the Crabwood Creek/Corriverton route are demanding a 40% increase in fares, taking it from $100 to $140.

Some are demanding as high as $200. Commuters have expressed reluctance to pay the requested increases.

Operators plying the Corriverton/New Amsterdam route are also seeking similar increases and are being met with the same resistance.