Crandon, Drakes, Radford to assist Richard Pybus -CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) says it has added experienced former Caribbean and international players to its coaching team as the WINDIES prepares for an upcoming busy cricket season, beginning with a series of engagements with the touring England side this week.

It was announced that former West Indies all rounder Vasbert Drakes, former Guyana all rounder Esuan Crandon and former Middlesex and Sussex batsman Toby Radford are teaming up in the Caribbean to assist newly appointed interim Head Coach of the WINDIES Men’s team, Englishman Richard Pybus.

According to CWI, the newly assigned assistant coaches are currently working to prepare the Caribbean team for its test campaign against the English, which opens on Wednesday at Kensington Oval with the first of three test matches. The two teams will play three tests, five one-day internationals and three T20 Internationals.

“It is an honour to be back working with West Indies cricket again,” said Drakes, coach of the 2016 West Indies women champions during the ICC Women’s World T20. “As someone who played the game at the highest level, it has always been my wish to contribute to West Indies cricket and give back to the young players. We have a tremendous group of players here, full of ambition and hungry for success. Our role as coaches is to offer leadership and sound advice and to share knowledge and create an environment of learning. I want to see West Indies cricket grow and flourish.”

Crandon, who coached the Guyana Jaguars to four consecutive Regional First-class titles, is also keen to work with the players, most of whom he is familiar with. “I am passionate about the game of cricket and a true supporter of West Indies cricket, so ultimately I want to make a contribution to the game in the region and see the players perform at their best,” he said. “I am a calm individual and I’m here to do what is required to help the team succeed … that’s what I enjoy doing, coaching and helping others.”

“Radford, who served as an assistant coach of the championship-winning 2012 WINDIES men’s team during the ICC World T20 competition and a former head coach of the West Indies High Performance Centre, joins his Caribbean colleagues along with former Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed, who will continue in his role as spin bowling consultant” said CWI.

Pybus,’ whose appointment has come under intense scrutiny and criticism, was defended by the CWI which said that he “was the architect of the West Indies trifecta of 2016 World Cup titles (World T20, Women’s World T20 and Under-19 World Cup) while serving as WINDIES cricket director.”

Moreover, CWI noted that he will receive assistance from the coaching team for the tour of England, the Triangular Series in Ireland, the 2019 Cricket World Cup (CWC), and the visit of India in July and August.

The full WINDIES squad and management team for the upcoming England test series follows:

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Roston Chase

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kemar Roach

Jomel Warrican

NOTE: Oshane Thomas has been called up as cover for Alzarri Joseph

MANAGEMENT

Rawl Lewis – Team Manager

Richard Pybus – Head Coach

Khevyn Williams – Physiotherapist

Vasbert Drakes – Assistant Coach

Esuan Crandon – Assistant Coach

Toby Radford – Assistant Coach

Zeph Nicholas – Massage Therapist

Mushtaq Ahmed – Spin Bowling Consultant

Philip Spooner – Media Manager

Dexter Augustus – Analyst

UPCOMING TEST MATCH SCHEDULE

1st Test: Kensington Oval (Barbados) – Jan 23-27

2nd Test: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (Antigua) – Jan 31 to Feb 4

3rd Test: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (St. Lucia) – Feb 9-13