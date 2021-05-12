Craig woman robbed by armed bandits

A 52-year-old shopkeeper of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was robbed by armed bandits during the wee hours of today.

The woman was robbed of two television sets, a quantity of jewellery, and cash.

Police said the woman was asleep when she was awakened by the perpetrators who held her at knifepoint while demanding money.

They then ransacked her home, relieving her of her valuables. They then made good their escape through a window.

Police said the bandits gained entry by prying open a window and cutting an internal steel grill.

Investigations are ongoing.