A teenaged girl was last evening reportedly raped by a taxi driver, who is yet to be arrested.

Police said the incident occurred at around 23:00hrs in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The teenager said the taxi driver failed to take her to her desired destination. Instead, she alleged that he drove some distance away where he raped her.

A report was made to the police and the victim was medically processed.

An investigation is underway.