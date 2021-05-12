Man arrested for verbally abusing women, damaging properties

A 26-year-old man has been taken into police custody after he verbally abused two women and caused over $500,000 in damages to a number of their properties.

The incident occurred at around 22:00hrs on Tuesday at Westminster, Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Police said the suspect went to the home of a 63-year-old vendor where he verbally abused the woman. The suspect also verbally abused his wife who was staying with the vendor.

During the ordeal, the women reportedly became afraid and hid inside a bedroom.

The suspect then picked up some cement blocks smashed the windscreens of several vehicles belonging to the vendor.

He then went into the house and continued to throw bricks, damaging other items in the house.

A report was made and the police visited the scene where the suspect was arrested and escorted to the Parfait Harmonie Police station where he remains in custody.