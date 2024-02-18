Crabwood Creek man dies in accident on Corentyne Road

An early morning accident on the Corentyne Public Road in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has resulted in the death of a young man.

Dead is 28-year-old Lakchan Premkumar of Lot 126 Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred at around 05:25h today on the Kilcoy-Chesney Public Road, Corentyne.

At the time, police say Premkumar was driving motorcar #PAD 3731 and was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Kilcoy-Chesney Public Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up on the northern side where he collided onto a concrete bridge.

As a result of the collision, the driver flung out of his motorcar and fell into a drain where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by a party of policeman and placed into Force Motor Pick-up and conveyed to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Premkumar’s body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

