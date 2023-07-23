CPL tickets on sale from Tuesday in Guyana

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023 tournament is less than a month away, and tickets for the Guyana leg games will go on sale from Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the CPL Ticket office on Camp Street, Georgetown.

Guyana will host a total of eight matches from September 13 at the Providence National Stadium. These matches include the semi-finals and finals.

See below for the full statement from CPL on the local box office set to begin ticket sales on Tuesday:

Local fans can secure their entry for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League matches in Guyana as the local office opens its doors from Tuesday, July 25 th 2023 from 09.00 hours to 16.30 hours on weekdays and 09.00 hours to 13.00 hours on Saturdays.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the modern box office conveniently located at 233-234 Camp Street or alternately online from www.cplt20.com for both Guyana Amazon Warriors’ home matches and neutral matches.

The Guyana leg of the tournament will begin on September 13 with Warriors taking on defending champions, Jamaica Tallawahs from 19.00 hours. The following day, Warriors return to battle St. Lucia Kings from 19.00 hours.

On September 16, there will be a doubleheader as Tallawahs face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10.00 hours before Warriors go up against Trinbago Knight Riders at 19.00 hours.

September 17 will also see a doubleheader with Tallawahs returning to play Kings at 10.00 hours followed by the Warriors and Barbados Royals clash at 19.00 hours.

All matches will take place at the National Stadium, Providence. Ticket prices are set at $2,500 for the Grass Mound, $3,500 for Orange Stand, $5,500 for Red Stand and $6,000 for Green Stand.

