Malicia Lawrence: Empowering women in Guyana’s motor sports

In motorsports, where high speed, adrenaline, and competition collide, one remarkable woman stands out and advocates for female empowerment. Her name is Malicia Lawrence, a female drag racer who will be in action next weekend when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) hosts the Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0.

The female dragster is also an executive of the GMR&SC and her passion for racing, along with her drive to promote women in the sport, has been nothing short of inspiring.

For Malicia, racing is more than just a hobby; it’s a part of her DNA. Growing up with a family deeply connected to the motorsports community, she was introduced to the exhilarating world of racing at a young age. Watching family members confidently zoom around the track or accelerate down the line, she was captivated by the thrill and excitement of the sport.

Despite being a female entrepreneur navigating what has traditionally been considered a man’s world, Malicia never stopped pursuing her passion for racing. Her roots were planted close to the start line, and she embraced her love for motorsports with unwavering determination. As she ventured into the racing scene, she noticed the lack of representation and opportunities for women, which fuelled her commitment to bringing about positive change.

As an executive at GMR&SC, Malicia took it upon herself to be a vocal advocate for female participation in motorsports. Recognising women’s immense talent and potential, she sought to break down barriers and pave the way for more females to take the wheel.

She encouraged and supported women interested in racing and actively promoted the sport.

Her primary objective has been establishing a nurturing and inclusive environment for female racers. Malicia believes that for women to excel in motorsports, they need a robust support system that fosters growth, learning, and camaraderie. She hopes to create a platform for aspiring female racers to gain the skills and confidence needed to compete at the highest level.

Malicia’s motto, “Don’t let fear of what could happen to make nothing happen,” embodies her fearless spirit and resilience. She knows that stepping onto the track and challenging traditional norms can be intimidating. Still, she believes fear should never keep anyone from pursuing their dreams.

Malicia’s journey from a young girl inspired by her family’s passion for racing to a fearless drag racer and advocate for female empowerment is a testament to the power of pursuing one’s dreams and breaking down barriers. Her unwavering commitment to promoting women in motorsports has opened doors for some female racers in Guyana, empowering them to chase their aspirations at full throttle. As Malicia continues to push boundaries and pave the way for future generations, she will undoubtedly inspire women on and off the track.

Tickets for next weekend’s Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 will cost $3000, with kids paying just $1000.

