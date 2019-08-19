CPL tickets now on sale

Guyanese Cricket fans today ensured that they would not miss out on the action at this year’s Biggest Party in Sport, as they copped their Hero CPL tickets on the first day of sales.

The ticket sales office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets opened its doors this morning to eager Caribbean Premiere League fans who wanted to ensure that they would witness some of the biggest names in T20 cricket compete at the National Stadium, Providence.

On weekdays, the CPL ticket office will be opened from 8am to 5pm; 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 14:00h on Sundays.

As per usual, tickets for the Red and Green stands are priced at GUY$5000, while Orange stand tickets are GUY$3000. Tickets for the Grass mound remain at GUY$2000.

The tickets currently on sale are for the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ match against St. Lucia Zouks on September 5; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 7, and Barbados Tridents on September 8.

It is important to note that tickets sales for the final two home games — against the Jamaica Tallawahs on October 3 and Trinbago Knight Riders on October 4 — will go on sale from Monday September 9.

Guyanese cricket fans and loyal supporters of the Guyana Amazon Warriors are urged to uplift their tickets at the soonest possible time, so as to avoid the rush when match days are near.

Additionally, a range of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ merchandises are on sale at the Camp and Quamina Street office. Fans can not only pick up replica T-shirts, but hats, flags, whistles, bags, cricket gear and even phone cases are available.

Further information can be obtained from the Ticket office on telephone numbers 231-5344, 502-0448 or 502-0454.