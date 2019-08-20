Minister Keith Scott’s bodyguard shot during attempted robbery

Junior Minister of Social Protection Keith Scott’s bodyguard was this morning shot during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at around 06:30hrs at Market Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the 62-year-old victim was pounced upon by two males on a motorcycle who demanded his jewelry.

The GPF said the bodyguard, who is a member of the Rural Constabulary and was armed with a Force issued handgun, refused to comply.

As a result, he was shot twice in the lower region of his body.

The suspects, however were forced to flee the scene empty-handed after the victim drew his service weapon and discharged a round in their direction.

The victim is reportedly in a stable condition at a medical institution.

No arrests at this time.