Soesdyke man to face High Court trial for alleged murder of teen

Twenty-two-year-old Rickland Bovell of Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, was committed to stand High Court trial for the murder of David Toney, 18, during an argument over the nonpayment for the transport of cabbage in April.

Bovell was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on April 19, 2019, at Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Toney.

When the matter was called on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, she ruled that having considered the prosecution’s evidence, the court is of the opinion that a sufficient case had been made out against the defendant. Hence, he was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Bovell remains on remand until the hearing and determination of the trial in the High Court.

According to information, on the day in question at about 03:30 hrs, Bovell, a vendor, was engaged in an argument with Toney and his parents over payments for the transport of cabbages.

It was reported that the now-dead teen’s parents would usually hire young men in the neighbourhood to load their cabbages in a canter truck to transport the vegetables to Georgetown.

However, on the day in question, Bovell and two others turned up at the victim’s home and there was an argument over payment between Toney’s father and two of his workers.

Shortly after, a fight started between Toney’s father and the men when Toney intervened. Bovell allegedly pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed the teenager to the abdomen.

The teen fell to the ground in an unconscious state and was picked up and rushed to Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.