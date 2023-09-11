CPL renews partnership with Digicel Business as the official Fibre internet provider

Digicel Business, a leading provider of high-speed fibre network solutions, has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a prominent name in the world of cricket, to provide top-notch internet connectivity at all the cricket matches to be played in Guyana.

This strategic alliance marks the continuation of a successful collaboration aimed at enhancing the connectivity experience for cricket enthusiasts attending the matches.

The partnership between Digicel Business and CPL has flourished over the years, with both organizations sharing a common commitment to delivering unparalleled internet connectivity and an exceptional spectator experience at cricket events.

As the cricketing world continues to evolve, fast and reliable internet access has become an integral part of the overall match-day experience. This will enable fans to share their experiences in real-time, stay updated with live match statistics, and connect with friends and family through social media and other online platforms.

Head of Business Solutions – Guyana, Balaji Vinjimoor said Digicel Business is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with CPL.

“In today’s digital age, connectivity is a vital component of any event, and we are dedicated to providing seamless and lightning-fast internet services to cricket fans and event attendees. As cricket fans ourselves, we understand the importance of staying connected while enjoying the game, so we’re aiming to enrich the overall fan experience and ensure that everyone can share the excitement of the sport seamlessly,” Vinjimoor remarked.

With this renewed partnership, Digicel Business and CPL are committed to providing a superior fan experience that blends the excitement of live cricket with the convenience of modern technology. This collaboration reaffirms their dedication to innovation and the seamless integration of connectivity into the world of sports.

CPL has become a symbol of cricket excellence, and this year’s tournament promises to be no exception. With matches scheduled from September 13th to September 24th, fans can look forward to thrilling cricket action, and Digicel Business will be right there, ensuring that everyone stays connected to the game.

