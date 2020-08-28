CPL 2020: Asif Ali breaches code of conduct

Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Asif Ali has been found guilty of breaching the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Code of Conduct.

According to CPL, during the Tallawahs’ match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on 25 August at Queen’s Park Oval, Ali swung his bat in the direction of opposition bowler Keemo Paul when he was dismissed in the eighth over of his team’s batting innings.

Ali was charged with being in breach of section 2.18 of the Code of Conduct, acting contrary to the spirit of the game.

Ali admitted the offence and has been fined 20% of his match fee, CPL reported.