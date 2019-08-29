CPL 2019: The Deal is sealed! …All set for hosting of home games

With the signatures being inked on the dotted lines on Thursday, The Guyana Amazon Warrior’s five home games for the National Stadium Providence have been given the official green light.

While the games were confirmed some weeks ago, the signed documents are routine exercise to confirm the use of the National Stadium, Providence.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport was Permanent Secretary Melissa Tucker, whilst GAW’s Operations Manager Omar Khan represented the local franchise.

Minster of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton and Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dow- Richardson were also present at the event, which was conducted at the Ministry’s Main and Quamina Streets office.

Noting that everything is in place at the venue which has a capacity to house 15,000 cricket fans, Social Cohesion Minister Dr. George Norton boasted about the quality of the stadium and stressed on the unity that cricket, and by extension the CPL brings to Guyana.

“Cricket is in the air, we know what cricket is to the Guyanese society and we are certainly glad to be a part of this annual tournament where persons from all walks of life, the different geographical areas and the different communities will all come out to enjoy the game of cricket where the Director of Sport referred to as a world class stadium, with very favourable conditions,” the Minister stated.

Speaking to the massive support that the CPL often receives from Government and the Guyanese population at large, Guyana Amazon Warriors Operations Manager Omar Khan highlighted the almost sold out tickets for the home games.

Meanwhile, Dr. Norton explained to media operatives that there was no intentional delay to the signing of the agreement but rather, it was done at the earliest possible convenience.

“Well of course, we could have only signed this agreement with approval from Cabinet and while we were making other efforts to do it before now, this is the time we were able to do so,” Norton stated.

The first home game that the Guyana Amazon Warriors will play will bowl off next Thursday, September 5 against the St. Lucia Stars. On September 7 they will take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots while on September 8, GAW will face off with the Barbados Tridents.

Tickets are priced at G$5000 for the Red and Green stands, G$3000 for the Orange stand and G$2000 for the Grass mound. Tickets can be uplifted at the CPL office located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.cplt20.com. (Jemima Holmes)