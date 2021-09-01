Covid: 2 more deaths, 222 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as August 31, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 624.

The latest fatalities are a 70-year-old female from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 95-year-old male from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 222 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 25,770.

There are 34 persons in the ICU, 107 in institutional isolation, 1809 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 23,196.