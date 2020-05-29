COVID-19: Guyanese on visitor visas stuck in the US urged to apply for extension

The United States Embassy in Georgetown is urging non-immigrants, who were forced to remain in the United States beyond their authorised period of stay, because of travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to apply for the necessary extension of stay.

“If visa holders anticipate that they will be in the U.S. beyond their authorised period of stay, they should file for an extension of their stay through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) by following the instructions at https://www.uscis.gov/i-539,” the Embassy, today, said via its Facebook page.

The Embassy warned that lengthy stays in the United States on a visitor visa, and failure to request a timely extension of stay can affect persons’ continued eligibility for a visitor visa.

On March 18, Guyana closed its two main airports to international flights, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Subsequent emergency measures extended the airports’ closure to June 3.

Recently, the NCTF has approved re-entry of approximately 300 Guyanese. These citizens are subjected to strict guidelines set by the NCTF to ensure the well-being of both passengers and persons residing in the country.

A four-stage blueprint for the reopening of the country’s airports has since been drafted by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and submitted for review by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).