Sister detained after handing over brother’s unlicensed gun to police

A woman has been detained after she handed over her brother’s unlicensed pistol to ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who were conducting an operation at DeVelde, Berbice River.

Police Headquarters said the ranks, acting on information received, went to the home in search of arms and ammunition.

The man they were looking for was not at home. But his sister, who resides in East Canje, but was at the house, handed over to the ranks an unlicensed pistol.

She has since been detained and efforts are being made to contact her brother for questioning.

Meanwhile, ranks visited another house in the Berbice River where they conducted a search and found several illegal items.

They discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis as well as 20lbs of suspected dried cannabis which has a street value of roughly $1.6M.

The ranks also found an unlicensed shotgun and several identification documents belonging to the man who is being sought.