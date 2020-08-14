Covid-19 curfew, other measures extended to August 31

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Health:

The Government of Guyana is extending the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 7), published in the Official Gazette of 30th July, 2020 which is set to expire on 15th August, 2020 to 31st August, 2020. The COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 8) will be effective 16th August and last until 31st August, 2020.

These emergency measures are made pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement – B, 16th March, 2020.

The COVID – 19 Emergency Measures (No. 8) will expire on 31st August, 2020 unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

The Government of Guyana has made a rapid assessment of the response to the COVID 19 pandemic and has found that it was fragmented, and incapable of administering the public health, economic and social measures needed to keep the population safe.

The Government of Guyana has initiated a complete overhaul of the current public health response. Government has looked at the approach used in other territories, especially in the Caribbean, and has resolved that a multi-sector and multi-faceted approach has been the most successful model, with an aggressive policy of detection, contact tracing and if positive isolation. Over the last week the Government of Guyana engaged various sectors to developed clear guidelines on epidemiological, social and economic conditions to keep people safe, and put measures in place to support business and households.

These current regulations would be extended for a limited period, to allow for further assessments and consultations as we develop updated protocols, leading to the eventual and systemic opening up of the economy.