COVID-19 cases remain at 139; authorities concerned about persons’ “callous attitude”

As of today, Guyana’s COVID-19 deaths remain at eleven 11 and the number of confirmed remains at 139.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 500 with the total number of negative cases being 1, 361.

There are sixty-seven (67) persons that have recovered, sixty-one (61) active cases in institutional isolation, two (2) patients in the COVID-19 ICU and (8) persons in institutional quarantine.

Authorities continue to plead with Guyanese to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Today, they once again expressed concerns about the callous attitude of some individuals.

” To complicate issues, we continue to witness the downright nonchalance of our residents who are intent on carrying on with their laissez-faire lifestyles, seemingly unappreciative of the selfless efforts of our Frontline workers who are risking their lives for our protection. Is this callous attitude going to persist until Guyana is swarmed with a high number of deaths?,” Dr Shamdeo Persaud said.

“One death is already too many and we have eleven. Please note that our sister CARICOM countries have begun to see a decline in their numbers, yet we have an almost runaway situation – over the past four days, twelve new cases were confirmed,” Dr Persaud noted.