Courtney Walsh named West Indies women’s coach

Courtney Walsh has been named head coach of West Indies’ women’s team and, according to a Cricket West Indies statement “will lead the preparation and development of the women’s team at least up until the end of 2022”.

Walsh, who is West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 519 scalps, had worked with the women’s team during the T20 World Cup held in Australia in February and March this year. He has also worked as assistant coach with Bangladesh’s men’s team. He has also served as a West Indies selector previously.

Walsh said he takes up the role with a “very good understanding of what is required”.

“I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies,” he said. “The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.

“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required.

“The ability and the talent are there, we have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together.”

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s director of cricket, expanded on Walsh’s role, saying: “He will be overseeing the programme initially until the end of the next two ICC Women’s World Cups in 2022, and he will be pivotal in working with CWI’s High Performance Team to move our whole women’s programme forward.”

Walsh takes over the role from Gus Logie, following a recruitment process that was announced in May. Andre Coley was the team’s interim coach on the just-concluded tour of England, which marked the return of top-flight women’s cricket after the pandemic-enforced lockdown. West Indies lost the five-match T20I series against England 5-0. (ESPNCricinfo)