Court of Appeal employee found dead in bath tub 

An employee attached to the Court of Appeal was earlier this morning found dead in her bath tub. Dead is 24-year-old Olita Shondel Mendez of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Based on information received, the woman was found motionless by a relative who thought something was amiss after she spent longer than usual in the bath.

It is believed that the now dead woman might have suffered a seizure and drowned while taking a bath in the tub. When contacted, a senior police source confirmed that there were no marks of violence about the body and the police are working on the theory that she might have drowned.

Initial reports suggested that upon the discovery, a relative of the woman attempted to revive her but it was too late. An investigation was launched into the woman’s death.