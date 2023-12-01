Corentyne woman found dead in house

The body of a 49-year-old woman was on Wednesday discovered lying on her bed in a house at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The discovery was made by the police and a neighbour.

The dead woman has since been identified as Yogenie Devi Nankisore.

Reports are that relatives of Nankisore had not been able to make contact with her for the past five months and asked a neighbour to check on her.

According to the neighbour, Nankishor had been seen for more than six months.

“She don’t come out to go to the market or to the shop, she was just in the house all the time so when the relative called I decided to go over to get the police from the Number 62 Outpost and we break the house and go in and we see her lying on the bed with her feet crossed and her hands on her stomach. You could see that she was dead long because the body dry up; like it bake,” the neighbour told this publication.

A postmortem is expected to be performed on the body.

