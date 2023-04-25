Corentyne woman celebrates 100th birthday

A former rice and cash crop farmer on Monday celebrated her 100 birthday at her home in Nurney Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home.

Laise Lambert was born at Fyrish Village, Corentyne on April 24, 1923. Her husband was a pump operator working at the sugar estate.

At the age of 20, she got married and the couple had ten children. Unfortunately one is not around today.

On Monday, seven of her nine surviving children were present to celebrate the joyous occasion with their mother.

“I am glad all of you could have come to my birthday today…. this is 100,” Lambert expressed.

Her eldest child, Megan is 78 and her youngest child is 55.

Her sixth child Leslyn Lambert referred to his mother as being a phenomenal woman.

“She raised ten of us and for the most part by herself because my father worked at the sugar estate and he comes home on weekends so she had to steady the ship.”

He said his mother did all that was needed to ensure they were able to attend school and church regularly.

“She never had a job but she did farming; she planted rice, she cut rice.”

Even though Lambert was raised at Fyrish Village, she went to school at Kildonan Village, which is the village next to where she lived after getting married.

Her husband passed away in 1988, and Lambert migrated to the United States and returned home four years ago. She is currently being cared for by her fourth child who is a retired nurse.

Lambert had a cousin who lived to 101 and another to 105. Her grandmother died in her 80s. Currently, she has two cousins in their 90s.

The centenarian told this publication that she eats anything. However, her children say pepper-pot and homemade bread are her favorite.

Meanwhile, the Men On Mission represented strongly by the police department was also on hand to celebrate with Lambert.

