Corentyne robbery/murder: Injured suspect confesses

A man is now dead and another severely injured following a robbery at a supermarket at Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Akhbar Sain, 59, the proprietor.

According to the police, following a report of an alleged break and enter at the business place, a party of police went to the area where they observed a body lying in the yard.

Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said that upon arrival at the scene, the detectives observed that a grill door was damaged open and the glass door opened.

The police immediately surrounded the building, ensuring that they also covered the back street.

Bacchus said the officers then made their way into the building and during a search, observed a man hiding behind a washing machine.

The man reportedly put up a fight with the police and as such, he was shot to the right arm.

He was subsequently arrested and a search carried out on him, where several stacks of money were discovered in his possession.

Bacchus said the suspect has since confessed to the crime. The suspect is currently hospitalised under police guard.

