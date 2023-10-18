Lorry plunges into river after experiencing ‘brakes failure’

A motor lorry yesterday morning skidded off the Mango Landing Crossing, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and plunged into the river after encountering brakes failure, police have reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:30hrs and involved lorry, GXX 530, owned by Roger Hinds of 111 Miles Mahdia and driven by 24-year-old Randolf Downer.

“Enquiries disclosed that the motor lorry was carrying perishable goods. While reversing east to west from Mango Landing trail onto the Mekdeci Pontoon, the driver alleged that he had a ‘breaks failure’ which resulted in him losing control of the lorry, which collided with the left side rail of the pontoon,” police detailed.

“The lorry then became partly submerged in the Potaro Siparuni River.”

The driver escaped unharmed however, a teen labourer who jumped into the river during the collision, was assisted by public-spirited persons to be pulled out. He was taken to the Mahdia District Hospital for observation, where he was seen by a doctor on duty and later discharged.

The matter was then reported to the police.

