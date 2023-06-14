Corentyne man dies after crashing bike into parked lorry

A heavy-duty machine operator is now dead after the motorbike he was riding slammed into a parked lorry along the Corentyne Highway on Friday.

The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Ryan Bedasi, of Fourth Street Williamsburg, Corentyne.

The incident occurred at about midnight on Friday at Port Mourant, a short distance from the hospital.

Bedasi was reportedly in the company of a friend when the accident occurred. Following the crash, he was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

His mother, Phulmatie Gangaprasaud is of the belief that had better care been taken at the hospital, her son might have still been alive today.

The woman, who is confined to a wheelchair, said her son was the one who provided for the family since her husband is also incapable of working after his hand was severed in an accident some time ago.

According to Gangaprasaud, authorities also need to pay attention to the way some vehicle owners are being allowed to use the shoulders of the road as their private parking lots.

Bedasi was the only child to his parents. He also lives to mourn a wife and one child.

