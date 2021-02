A Corentyne, Berbice fisherman was on Monday released on $150,000 bail when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court charged with rape.

Shamkumar Ramnarace of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, is accused of raping a housewife in September 2020.

The 35-year-old man was charged under the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03 and was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore. The case will continue on March 8.