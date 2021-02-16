Soldiers implicated in rape allegations removed from Mabaruma

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has launched a Board of Inquiry (BoI) into the rape allegations made against five of its ranks stationed at Mabaruma, North West District (NWD). As such, the ranks were pulled from the community to facilitate the investigations.

“The conduct and professionalism of our ranks are premier factors in our mission accomplishment. The Force will, therefore, spare no measure to ensure our ranks uphold our values and standards, and maintain the confidence of the communities which we are sworn to serve and defend,” the Force stated in a release to the media on Monday.

In addition, it stated that the Force’s operational posture on the border remained alert and the safety and security of citizens were assured.

On Sunday, the Force stated that five ranks were subjected to an allegation of rape in Mabaruma, NWD. While the details surrounding the incident are not available, the GDF in a release stated that soldiers are cooperating with the Police as the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the Force wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to the preservation of law and order.

In October 2018, two soldiers – Rawlston Reid, 22, of Dochfour Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, of Wisroc, Linden – allegedly raped a 26-year-old female in Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

It was reported that on October 13, 2018, the two soldiers, who were placed on $300,000 bail each, allegedly had forceful sex with the woman.

The woman was at the time with her boyfriend at a community centre ground eating chips when they were approached by the soldiers, who are known to them.

The couple were ordered to have sex for the soldiers to see and when they refused, they were beaten and robbed. The woman’s boyfriend was forced to watch the entire ordeal before they stripped him of his gold chains worth $180,000.

The men have since been dismissed from the military.