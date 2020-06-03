Cops yet to make breakthrough in Plaisance shooting

Two suspects who fled the scene after inflicting gunshot injuries on two youngsters at Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), are yet to be identified and arrested.

Police Commander, Royston Andries Junor, has confirmed that “no one knows who the men are”.

He said that though the culprits are still at large, efforts are been made by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to identify and apprehend them.

On Saturday evening, the suspects reportedly shot and injured Kevin Bernard Jr and his friend who was only identified by police as ‘Johnson’.

The men were at Bernard’s residence hanging out, and as they exited the yard, two men stopped on a motorcycle and opened fire, hitting both of them.

Inews was told that Bernard was shot in the face while Johnson might have been shot to his body.

When the shooting occurred, no one was able to identify the suspects as they made good their escape on a motorcycle.

Just after the shooting, the victims were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently in a critical state.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting since residents and family members are still tight-lipped.

Further, attempts were made to contact the relatives of the men for a comment, but it yet proved futile.