Autopsy finds Atlantic Gardens woman was bludgeoned to death

An autopsy conducted on the body of the Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara, woman, who was found motionless in her home on Monday, has revealed that the victim was bludgeoned to death.

According to Police Headquarters, the autopsy found that 61-year-old Sattie Beekharry, died of brain Haemorrhage as result of multiple trauma to head, compounded by multiple fracture to right side rib.

The businesswoman was on Monday murdered in her home by a man who was identified by neighbours as her ‘close friend’.

According to information received, the woman lived in the house alone, however, at about 15:00h, neighbours heard a heated argument between her and the suspect after she refused to loan him money.

INews was told that during the argument, the woman was heard telling the man that he had an outstanding sum for her and that she cannot loan him any more money.

Reports are the annoyed man then picked up a piece of wood and dealt the woman a lash to her head before slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times in the lower flat of the two-storey house.

As the woman screamed for help, neighbours called the police. When the cops arrived at the scene, the suspect was still in the house but it was locked.

This forced ranks to fire tear gas in an effort to get him out. Police then broke open the door to enter the house – where the suspect was found hiding in the ceiling.

He is presently in the custody of law enforcement officials where he is assisting with the investigation.