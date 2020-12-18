Cop gets bail for killing 3 persons in Berbice smash-up

Police Constable Simion Alder was on Thursday placed on $300,000 bail after being arraigned at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. The 21-year-old cop was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

It was reported that Constable Alder of Scottsburg, Corriverton, Berbice was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed the motorcar he was driving into a motor lorry that was parked along the Whim Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.

The accident occurred in August 2020.

At the time of the accident, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank Kwesi Lewis; Reyon Moriah, 25, of Circle Street, Corriverton, Berbice; and 20-year-old Jessica Gallaway of David Street, Rose Hall Town, Berbice were occupants of the motorcar. They all died.

The Constable has already been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded not guilty to this charge, and has been placed on $20,000 bail. Further, Constable Alder has been charged with driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to that charge, and was fined $20,000.